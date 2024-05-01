Inside Columbia

Women to Watch 2024: Abby Gibbs

By Inside Columbia
women to watch creating confidence

After dealing with her own insecurities as a teenager, Abby Gibbs, the owner and operator of Creating Confidence Spa, knew she wanted to help women feel their best. “I struggled to figure my skin out when I was a teen, and it constantly made me embarrassed and self-conscious,” she says. Creating Confidence is not just a place for treatments, it’s a sanctuary for clients to build friendships while building their confidence. “As soon as you walk in my door, we’re automatically best friends!”

But confidence isn’t just what you see on the outside, it comes from within. Gibbs found her confidence while working at Massage Luxe in St. Louis, after a not-so-great first job as an esthetician. “I started to rethink my whole career and wonder if I was actually right to go into this field, and my confidence was so low. But when I started at that location with the people around me, I had so much support and so much love, it really confirmed for me that I picked right and built me up.”

Hearing some great advice was also a pivotal moment for Gibbs. She learned it’s important to “be a sponge,” she says. “Absorb everything you can and learn everything you can. I am inspired all the time by people I talk to, places I used to work, and services I get myself!”

If you’re looking to get started in this field, Gibbs says to always take new opportunities and continue “to learn and explore new techniques whenever you can.”

Being recognized as a “Woman to Watch” in her community signifies more than just business success for Gibbs. “It means that I can be an example of a confident, powerful, successful woman to other women who may be afraid to start their own business and take that extra mile,” Gibbs says.

For anyone looking to create a little bit of confidence, Gibbs says at her business, “everyone is welcome.”

Creating Confidence
1206 Business Loop 70 W., Suite I
573-832-3451
creatingconidencespa.com

