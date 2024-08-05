Caring for Your Mental Health While Being Human 

Taking good care of yourself is demanding. The weight of daily tasks of living, work, family, friends, goals and the pressure to continually improve and care for others is overwhelming. It’s the ever-familiar “oxygen mask in the airplane” scenario. No one can fully take care of others without first caring for themselves.

Acknowledging and caring for mental health is essential for our well-being, success and growth. While prioritizing mental health isn’t always easy with a stacked to-do list, it is worth it. The key is to keep stepping towards better, not perfect.

Here are some suggestions on how to start integrating care into your day.

Start and end your day with routines. Humans thrive in routines. We crave them. Setting morning and evening rituals can help lower stress and anxiety, which may widen your window for stressors throughout the day.

Set goals and priorities. Decide what must get done now and what can wait. Learn to say “no” to new tasks or events if you feel like you’re taking on too much. Prioritizing can be an excellent opportunity to take a breath and delegate. Saying “no” to people or even things we love is often challenging at first, but with practice, it becomes easier.

Use your calendar. A calendar doesn’t have to be a curse. To a certain degree, we have control over how we spend our time. Your self-care time and time with friends and family are as important as meetings or other work-related tasks. We do not have to be “on” every moment of the day. Scheduling a Saturday to “do nothing” is as important and valid as spending the day with family or working in the yard.

Practice self-compassion. No one can do everything, nor can they do it perfectly. Give yourself grace. You got this!

Seek Support. Reach out to your network of colleagues, friends or family members who can provide emotional support. Professional help from a licensed therapist can also help equip you with tools and space to share.

Reframe self-care as an investment. Taking care of your mental health is not a sign of weakness but a testament to your strength and commitment to yourself and those you love. By caring for yourself, you can be a more present and reliable friend, parent, sibling and community member. Prioritize your well-being, and the positive impact will reverberate throughout your life.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, visit Burrell Behavioral Health online at BurrellCenter.com to start your mental health journey. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, don’t wait, call or text 988.