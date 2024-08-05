Inside Columbia

Search

Columbia Parks & Rec Hosts 10th Annual Kaleidospoke Event

By Jordan Durham
glow bike

Grab your glow lights and get ready to ride at the 10th Annual Kaleidospoke on Saturday, Aug. 24. Beginning at dusk, riders will start at Flat Branch Park and ride through nine illuminated bridges to Twin Lakes Recreation Park.

This is a family-friendly event with entertainment and s’mores by a fire before riding back to Flat Branch Park. Walt’s Bike Shop will be available before the ride at Flat Branch Park, A helmet, front white light and rear red light are required. Adults must accompany children under 16.

Tickets for the ride are $18 with advanced registration required by 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

Riders can register by calling Columbia Parks & Recreation during business hours at 573-874-7461, by calling the ARC at 573-874-7700 available seven days a week, or by registering online.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Inside Columbia Latest Issue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo