Columbia Parks & Rec Hosts 10th Annual Kaleidospoke Event

Grab your glow lights and get ready to ride at the 10th Annual Kaleidospoke on Saturday, Aug. 24. Beginning at dusk, riders will start at Flat Branch Park and ride through nine illuminated bridges to Twin Lakes Recreation Park.

This is a family-friendly event with entertainment and s’mores by a fire before riding back to Flat Branch Park. Walt’s Bike Shop will be available before the ride at Flat Branch Park, A helmet, front white light and rear red light are required. Adults must accompany children under 16.

Tickets for the ride are $18 with advanced registration required by 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

Riders can register by calling Columbia Parks & Recreation during business hours at 573-874-7461, by calling the ARC at 573-874-7700 available seven days a week, or by registering online.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.