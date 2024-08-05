Inside Columbia

CoMo Roller Derby Holds Second Beginner Skaters Program

By Jordan Durham
Beginning Sunday, Sept. 8, CoMo Roller Derby hosts the 2nd 2024 Beginner Skaters Program, an eight-week program for those looking to learn the sport of roller derby.

All genders are welcome to sign up for the $40 program. No experience is necessary. After the eight weeks, skaters will have the chance to become a skating official or full league member. Skaters need to bring a mouth guard; all other equipment, including skates, will be provided.

For more information, visit the CoMo Roller Derby Facebook event page.

To register for the event, fill out the form here.

