In partnership with the American Heart Association, the Go Red for Women Evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Atrium on Tenth. According to the event website, the experience “focuses on connection and engagement, fostering an atmosphere of interaction and networking at every turn.”

The event schedule is as follows:

4:30 p.m. – Event Check-In/Registration, Silent Auction, Diva Lounge & Expo

5:45 p.m. – Dinner, Women’s Health Educational Panel

7 p.m. – Woman of Impact Award, Live Auction, Open Your Heart

Event attendees will receive a personalized link to browse and bid on this year’s auction packages. Contact Melissa Gerke at melissa.gerke@heart.org for the link. The auction will close at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The attire for this event is business casual, with red clothing desired but not required.

Go Red for Women champions better health and well-being for all women, helping them lives their best lives through every age, stage and season. To meet this year’s Real Women and read their personal stories, click here.