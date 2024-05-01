Inside Columbia

MU Health Offers Drive-Thru Flu Shots, Vaccines

By Bailey Rizzo
flu shot

Reduce your risk of catching the flu or COVID-19 by getting vaccinated at one of MU Health Care’s drive-thru vaccine events. There will be two opportunities this month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at the South Providence Medical Park.

Attendees will receive car-side flu shots for anyone age 6 months and older. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available to anyone age 5 and older.

Laura Morris, MD, is a family medicine physician and MU Health Care’s vaccine committee co-chair. She recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine in the month of September or October. Flu shots can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccination clinics will also be available at Mizzou pharmacies (Smiley Lane and South Providence) from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

Contact your local primary care provider to see about additional vaccine options.

