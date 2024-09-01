Local Chef’s One Pan Pork and Apples Delight

Photos by L.G. Patterson
Fall always gives me some “Little House on the Prairie” feels. I’m sure many of you remember the television show, and when I was in elementary school everyone read the series cover to cover. Laura Ingalls Wilder could really make you live inside her descriptions and that was never greater than when she was describing food. I was a “foodie” even back then. When I cook apples and pork in the fall I reminisce about those stories and how the meals jumped off the pages. I think you’ll feel that way about this dinner. It’s a quick cook, but it is high on those classic fall flavors. Sweet enough for kids, a little mustard kick and some local fresh apples makes a winning combination. The recipe calls for apple juice, but cider works beautifully and just increases the hominess. Laura probably wouldn’t have approved but a glass of white wine pairs perfectly here. And there’s cider for the kids.
One Pan Pork & Apples
Ingredients
- 1.5-3 pounds pork tenderloin
- salt and pepper to taste
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons apple juice or cider. I have also made this with white wine vinegar and it turned out great.
- 2 medium apples – sliced into wedges. I love a local Jonathan. I don't peel.
Instructions
- Season pork with salt and pepper on all sides. Drizzle oil into a large skillet and bring to medium heat on the stove.
- Stir together brown sugar, Dijon mustard, garlic and apple juice. Rub mixture all over pork using your fingertips.
- Cook pork in preheated and oiled pan, turning every 2-3 minutes to ensure even cooking. After about 10 minutes, add apples and cook until tender and pork is white enough through the middle (there shouldn't be any pink left).
- Let sit about 10 minutes, then slice and serve.