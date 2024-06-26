Big Tree Medical Announces New President

Big Tree Medical has announced a new president as part of the Strategic Leadership Reorganization. Dr. Piyusha Singh, the previous vice president, has been promoted to the Big Tree Medical Corporation president.
According to a press release, this leadership change comes, “during a pivotal phase of growth as BTM is set to reach 12,000 active members in June, with year-to-date revenue growth of over 100% vs. 2023.”
Dr. Singh has several plans as she enters this new position within the company. “In her new role as President, Dr. Singh will focus on execution, resource management and the optimization processes to meet strategic objectives,” the press release says.
As president, Dr. Singh says she looks forward to, “pushing forward BTM’s founding principles of expanding affordable access to a growing suite of primary care services. The team has laid a strong foundation upon which to expand care into several strategic delivery channels,” the press release says.
For more information about Big Tree Medical, visit bigtreemedical.com.