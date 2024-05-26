Celebrate the Grand Opening of Serendipity Wellness Studios

This week celebrate two major events, the third anniversary of Serendipity Salon and Gallery and the grand opening of Serendipity Wellness Studios.
At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce will assist in cutting the ribbon at 1020 E. Walnut St. on the patio before attendees will head inside for an open house reception, featuring tours of the newly remodeled wellness studios and drinks and treats in the gallery.
Guests will also enjoy a special performance by the talented Lionelle Miller on the baby grand piano.
According to a post on Facebook, this event is meant to share the joy with the community. “We have so many, many people to whom we’d like to show our appreciation for all the support, encouragement and love. And, if you’ve yet to experience our space, this is a great time to come and see!”
For more information about the anniversary and grand opening, visit the event page on Facebook.