Community Members to Meet Finalists for Fire Chief

Community members are invited to meet with the four finalists for Columbia’s next fire chief. From 5-7 p.m. on Thursday in conference rooms 1A and 1B of City Hall, the public can speak with the finalists and enjoy light appetizers.
The four finalists include John Ambra, the deputy fire chief who has worked for the Columbia Fire Department since 2004, serving as a firefighter, fire engineer, fire lieutenant, fire captain, fire battalion and deputy fire chief. Chuck Doss is also a finalist who currently serves as the MU Health Care clinical manager and has been a member of Missouri Task Force One since 2000.
Jeffery Heidenreich is another finalist who currently serves as the assistant fire chief in Columbia. He has worked at the Columbia Fire Department since 2008 serving as a firefighter, engineer, lieutenant, captain, Commission on Fire Accreditation International accreditation manager and assistant fire chief. The fourth finalist is Brian Schaeffer from Spokane, Washington. He has served as the assistant fire chief and fire chief of the Spokane Fire Department from 2005 to 2024.
For more information about each finalist, visit como.gov.