New Senior Executive Assistant at College of Agriculture

There is a new face at the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources as Teresa Davis has retired from her role as senior executive assistant to the vice chancellor and dean.
According to an email, Davis retired from the university on June 7 and Connie Sievert has since assumed the role.
To reach Sievert you can email sievertc@missouri.edu or call 573-882-3752.