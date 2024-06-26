Scheppers Distributing Names New Sales and Marketing VP

In April, Anheuser-Busch distributor, N.H. Scheppers Distributing Company, announced Fred Jenkins as the new vice president of sales and marketing.
According to a press release, the vice president of sales “is responsible for managing and developing the sales team personnel.” Jenkins will schedule supplier meetings, ensure new product distribution and manage sponsorships, marketing agreements, and community donations.
Before joining Scheppers in 2021, Jenkins worked in the beverage industry for 19 years working several job positions from brand merchandising and delivery to management and marketing. “Starting as a delivery driver, then salesman, then supervisor and now as vice president of sales and marketing, I have learned so much with every transition. I love to learn new aspects of this job from every angle,” Jenkins says.
In the new role, Jenkins plans to focus on making Scheppers Distributing more efficient and profitable. “Portfolio diversification, system optimization, and a renewed focus on customer service and excellence is my everyday goal,” Jenkins says. He wants to grow the company while continuing to support all employees and provide a fun and stable work environment. “The people that work for us are the heartbeat of our success.”
Since his promotion, Jenkins says the community has been nothing but welcoming as he takes on this new role, bringing new ideas to the table. “Most of the people in this industry have known me for many years and they know I stand on my word. I love to work hard and stay engaged in the process,” he says. “I will always try to stay humble and remember where I came from. I try to wake up everyday ready to face all challenges with positivity, perseverance and balance.”
Since 1950, Scheppers Distributing has been offering quality beer, cider, mead, non-alcoholic beverages, wine and spirits, and now serves more than 700 retail accounts in 10 counties in central Missouri with warehouses located in Jefferson City and Columbia.
For more information on Scheppers, visit nhscheppers.com and to get in contact with Jenkins, call 573-874-4100.