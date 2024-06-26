Treats Unleashed Hosting Grand Re-Opening of Updated Store

Treats Unleashed is celebrating the opening of its updated store in Columbia with a Grand Re-opening Paw-ty.
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 1400 Forum Blvd., suite 35, pets can get a free pup-friendly ice cream bar from the updated location, and the first 25 people inside the store will also get a free gift bag of goodies.
Treats Unleashed is a family-owned pet store with 20 locations in Missouri, including Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City. The pet store started in the summer of 2002 selling treats at a kiosk in the mall. The first location opened in Chesterfield before expanding across the state. “Treats Unleashed is still 100% family-owned today. Thank you for your continued support as we continue to grow and make a positive impact on the lives of pets,” the website states.
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.