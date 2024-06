The city’s annual Fire in the Sky event takes place for its 72nd year at Stephens Lake Park on July 4.

Starting the night at 6:30 p.m., attendees can expect live music, food trucks, activities for the kids and more. This all leads up to the main event at 9:15 p.m. where the fireworks will be set to music simulcast on KBXR.

Visit como.gov for more information and map of the event.