Art in the Park Returns For 65th Year

Art in the Park is back this year at Stephens Lake Park with vendors, makers and artists of all mediums!

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday join Columbia Art League’s big festival with food, activities, vendors and, of course, art.

The festival is free to attend. According to the press release, “The festival highlights include: handmade goods, eye-catching art installations, hands-on art activities for kids, and exhibition space for both rising artists and U.S. Veteran artists.”

For more information, visit the Columbia Art League’s website.