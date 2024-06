In celebration of World Refugee Day on June 20, City of Refuge is hosting its first summer market from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The market will include vendors of local and refugee artisan work, family-friendly activities, food, drinks and entertainment, as well as the nonprofit’s new playground. All proceeds will benefit City of Refuge programming and refugee care.

The summer market will be located at City of Refugee on 10 N. Garth Ave. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.