Local Coffee Shop Celebrates With Grand (re)Opening

Do you love sweet to go with your daily caffeine? If so, join Love Coffee on Saturday for the business’ Grand (re)Opening party celebrating the addition of Buck’s Ice Cream at its Business Loop store.

From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Love Coffee will have a coffee and ice cream bonanza, according to the store’s Facebook event. The family event will include face painters, a bounce house, as well as an appearance by Truman the Tiger.

Love Coffee on Business Loop is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, offering coffees, teas, pastries and breakfast and lunch options. As for the business’ mission, the website states, “Love Coffee provides job skills training and employment in an atmosphere of love to individuals with disabilities and barriers to employment.”

The festivities will be located at 15 Business Loop 70 E. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.