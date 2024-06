Lovers of calzones can rejoice! The chain restaurant, D.P. Dough, will be coming to downtown Columbia soon.

Though no official date has announced, it will be at the former location of Sagua La Grande on 114 S. Ninth St.

D.P. Dough’s menu provides standard, specialty and build-your-own calzones, as well as bone-in and boneless wings, tots and specialty cheese “stix” and cinnamon “stix.”