This Saturday, join art enthusiasts and beginners alike with Columbia Parks and Recreation as they host Painting in the Park! From 10-11:30 a.m. at the Leach Shelter in Cosmo-Bethel Park, enjoy an easy morning of painting.

Registration is full, however, you can bring your own canvas, brush and paints and paint along with other artists. The class is not taught, and more about being outside with others.

For more information about the event, visit the Columbia Parks and Recreation Facebook page.