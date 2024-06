Lakeside Ashland is hosting a WNBA watch party to cheer on local legend Sophie Cunningham and her team the Phoenix Mercury as they play the Indiana Fever from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.

The game starts at 2 p.m. and the event is free to the public. They recommend bringing lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions and beer will be available for purchase as no outdoor food and drink is allowed at the facility.

Pre-registration is requested. You can register and find out more about the event here.