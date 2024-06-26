Best of Columbia 2024: Supplement Superstores

“Get one percent better every day” is a mantra for Supplement Superstores’ DistrictManager Jared Bischoff, and one he hopes his customers can relate to as well, no matter where they are on their health journeys.

Columbia’s Supplement Superstores team make it known that the most important aspect of the job is every customer who walks through the door. They commit to continuous learning and to going the extra mile for customers, ranging from those wanting to lose weight, to those aiming to build muscle, to those focusing on their immune system and everyone in between.“

This job would not be something I feel so much passion in without getting to know every person we get to interact with, because they are the reason we are doing what we do,” says Jack Harrison, general manager of the Columbia Supplement Superstore on Trimble Road.

It’s clear that customers find the business to be the best around, as Supplement Superstores won Gold in the Best Nutrition/Supplement Store category of the Best of Columbia awards this year. Bischoff and Harrison feel that this honor highlights their commitment and responsibility to the Columbia community. The two hope to keep growing within the community by educating others on proper supplementation and nutrition, and by giving back to make the community one that everyone can be proud of for generations to come.“

We have been serving the Columbia community for almost 10 years, and honestly, it still feels like year one with all the love and support the community shows for us!” Bischoff says.

Supplement Superstores

2910 Trimble Road, suite 107

573-442-6017

supplementsuperstores.com